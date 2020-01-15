A new year has begun. Not only do we have to break the habit of writing 2019, when we really mean 2020, but the start of a new decade also creates a unique opportunity for people to scam us.
The Problem
When the year 2020 is abbreviated on official forms and documents, those looking to exploit unsuspecting people can easily add numbers and leave people open to fraud. For example, a document dated 1/4/20 can easily be changed to 1/4/2021 by adding two numbers at the end.
Examples
There are many ways that this could pose a problem, but I will only delve into two:
· Old Checks: Checks older than six months are considered stale, and banks are not required to pay them. Some banks still choose to honor stale checks. If you have an old check lying around that’s dated 1/4/20 and someone finds it, they could add “21” to the end of that date, and then the check is no longer stale.
· Loan Contracts: You sign a credit contract (an agreement between a borrower and a lender) and date it 1/4/20. Then you miss a month or two of payments, and the lender goes to collect the debt that’s owed. Theoretically, they could add “19” to the end of that date and argue that you owe more than a year’s worth of payments instead of two.
Prevention
There is one simple way to prevent someone changing the year on your checks and documents. It’s what consumer advocates, auditors and police departments around the country are advising. Don’t shorten the year 2020 to “20.” Write out the whole thing (it’s only two more numbers). There are people out there who will take advantage of you if you give them a chance. Even though it’s still early in the year and there’s no evidence yet that anyone has been scammed in this manner, it’s better to be safe than sorry.