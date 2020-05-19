Idaho rebounds logo

Protocols are now available for bars/breweries/wineries/distilleries and outdoor pools/splashpads/waterparks to open in Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan to safely and responsibly open Idaho’s economy. Protocols for onboarding seasonal or temporary workers were also added.

Consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho’s economy to rebound more quickly. Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Protocols are being added for specific businesses.  

To date, the following protocols have been made available. Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.

Stage 1 – General Business

Stage 1 – Daycare 

Stage 1 – Youth Activities 

Stage 1 – Places of Worship 

Stage 2 – General Business

Stage 2 – Restaurants 

Stage 2 – Close Contact Services

Stage 2 – Indoor gyms, recreational facilities

Stage 3 – Outdoor pools, splashpads, waterparks

Stage 3 – Bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries

General – Agricultural workers, Onboarding seasonal/temporary workers

The protocols can be found at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/.

