Protocols are now available for bars/breweries/wineries/distilleries and outdoor pools/splashpads/waterparks to open in Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan to safely and responsibly open Idaho’s economy. Protocols for onboarding seasonal or temporary workers were also added.
Consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho’s economy to rebound more quickly. Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Protocols are being added for specific businesses.
To date, the following protocols have been made available. Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.
Stage 1 – General Business
Stage 1 – Daycare
Stage 1 – Youth Activities
Stage 1 – Places of Worship
Stage 2 – General Business
Stage 2 – Restaurants
Stage 2 – Close Contact Services
Stage 2 – Indoor gyms, recreational facilities
Stage 3 – Outdoor pools, splashpads, waterparks
Stage 3 – Bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries
General – Agricultural workers, Onboarding seasonal/temporary workers
The protocols can be found at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/.