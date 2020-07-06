At 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, the city’s planning and zoning board will hold a public hearing regarding changes to zoning within the city. It is proposed that some areas in the city be zoned for more affordable, high density housing and which will not allow for new animal use rights. Those landowners with current animal use rights will be grandfathered into any changes, said assistant city administrator Shawn Oliveron. Transitional zones will be eliminated.
Persons interested in the changes may find current maps of the proposed zone boundaries at the Preston City offices.