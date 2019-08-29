Two public hearings started off the Aug. 26 Preston City Council meeting.
The first one concerned the question of what to do with the $400,000 that the city had budgeted for garbage pick up. The city turned over the duties of garbage pick up to Franklin County several months ago, and at the end of the public hearing it was decided the move the now unused funds to the water and street department. The street portion of the funding will go toward the continuing effort to chip seal and repair many blocks of city streets that are in various states of disrepair. The other portion of the funding will go toward retiring the debt from the finished project to build a redundant culinary water line from the storage tanks near Glendale reservoir to the city distribution system.
The second public hearing was a routine consideration for the next fiscal year of the city budget. The budget was passed with no comment from the public that was in attendance at the meeting. The final approved city budget for FY 2020 is $4,746,380.
Julie Johnson of 289 Eagle Way requested a refund of $1,500 that had been held by the city until the required swale in front of her property was installed. It has not been, and Johnson reminded the council that several other residences also had not put in the required swales or had filled them in after receiving their refunds from the city.
City Engineer Tyrell Simpson pointed out to the council that the whole point of the requirement for swales is to prevent flooding and to provide for rain and snow melt water to run off. All of the city council members commented that they had also noticed the illegal filling in of swales at several sites. It was decided to task the city code enforcement officer and city engineer with the job of insuring that the swales are opened up, brought up to code, and properly maintained.
Council member Terry Larson requested that a school bus turn-around be built on city property in the area next to Foster Reservoir. No decision was made, and city attorney Lyle Fuller will investigate the request, which was made by the Preston School District to help facilitate the district's efforts to reduce the amount of time children are on buses.
Some children on the Glendale route are currently on the bus for over an hour, and a turn-around along the road south of Foster Reservoir will reduce the time they need to be on the bus by about a half an hour.
The Rotary Club requested that the city contribute $16,000 for the annual fireworks display during the Pioneer Day fireworks show. It was briefly discussed, and a decision put off until next April.
Two young people, Megan Jensen, 13 and her brother, Kaleb, 11, asked the council to allow them to conduct a small business in the city park during soccer season.
"They are taking an online class on entrepreneurialism and as part of it, they need to start their own business. They thought it would be fun to have a bake shop at the park," said their mother, Tammy Jensen. They will be selling baked goods and cotton candy, she said.
Mayor Beckstead congratulated the youngsters for having the courage to address the council, and the request was approved for a one-year period.