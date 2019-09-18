Businesses, individuals, families, youth groups, or any other entity are invited to submit an entry in Nick and Gerry Crookston’s third annual Pumpkin Lane Display:
Set up will be Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26-27, and Sunday and Monday, Sept 29-30. The display will be open for visitors and voting through 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, when winners will be announced. First place will receive $300, second place $200, and third place $100. Anyone who purchases a ticket for the couple’s Halloween corn maze will receive a ballot to vote for their favorite pumpkin land display. Displays will be dissembled Oct. 26-Nov. 2.
The couple has added new features to its Corn Walk Alley: a new treasure hunt game, a farm tracks game in the small maze, a kiddie maze out of straw bales, a hay slide, sand box, and fire pits.
Also, this year, instead of selling soup, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches, the couple is offering regular concessions: hot chocolate, soft drinks, water, popcorn, chips, candy bars, and homemade treats.
The corn maze will be open from, Sat., Sept. 28, through Wed., Oct. 30, from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and 5-9 p.m. on weekends.
“Our prices are down considerably from last year,” said Gerry. Children under the age of three are free. Those ages 3-11 are $4.50, ages 12 & up are $6.50. Groups of 15 or more are $5.50 per ticket and church groups of youth ages 12 & up are $4.50. Adult leaders are free. Elementary school groups of 15 or more are $3.50 and the accompanying teachers and parents are free.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 208-317-7838. The maze is at 700 N. 800 W., Preston.