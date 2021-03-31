At the Mar. 22 Franklin County commissioner meeting the commissioners heard an update on the cannery and the rifle range from Kevin Olsen. Olsen is working on an order to purchase more cans for the coming season and reported a problem with the ceiling on the inside of the building. County inspector Randy Henrie will see what can be done to repair it.
Olsen reported that he may have found a source for donated funds to build a permanent bathroom at the county rifle range. A Boy Scout Troop has contacted him for some ideas of a service project there. The commissioners also noted that they would like a donation box to be installed at the shotgun area.
The architectural estimate for an addition to the county courthouse came in at a price of $2,900,000. A meeting will be held for the public on April 8 at 7 p.m. at the Worm Creek Theater to answer any questions. An election concerning the Courthouse Bond will be held on May 18.
Stacy Rindlisbaker informed the commissioners that Tall Tree’s 90-day limit is about to end and she would like to ask for another 90-day extension since FCMC billing is quite behind and they do not want the employees to be stuck with their 2020 claims.
Some concerns about the Boat Inspection Station Contract about risk of loss, reimbursements and liability insurance were discussed by the commissioners prior to signing a contract to support the effort.
The commissioners then accepted bids for dust control, chipping oil, and asphalt.
Brad Perry and Brian Andrews if the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation updated the commission on their plans to build an interpretive center. Due to COVID-19, the project has slowed down. A turning lane to the site off HWY 91 is still being designed and they are currently applying for grants to assist in the removal of Russian Olive trees. They are hoping construction plans for the building can be completed by April 30.
The commissioners approved a request for a variance by Dan Burbank to build a home east of his house, as he cannot go back further off the road without disturbing the hillside.
They also approved the Dugway View Subdivision, Phase 2 in the area of 3200 North 800 East, presented by Leonard Ward. The prescriptive easements have been recorded.
The 3-lot Wade Ward Subdivision located in the Fairview area of 4800 South with all lots fronting a county road, was also approved.
COVID-19 Protocol Policy was discussed and was tabled until the next agenda.
County Clerk Camille Larsen is researching companies that can provide the service for the county to codify ordinances and upload them to the county website.
The Third Addendum to Professional Services Agreement for Building Inspection Services was signed by the Commissioners and Preston City.
The Mutual Aid Agreement with Bear Lake, Caribou, and Oneida County was also signed. This agreement provides for the sharing of resources, personnel and equipment in the event of a local disaster or other emergencies.