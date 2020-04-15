A curbside concession sale, was “super successful,” for the Worm Creek Opera House last Saturday, April 11. From 6-8 p.m. Anita Swainston and other theater employees were so busy making and selling concessions they actually ran out of popcorn at 7:15 p.m.
“We are so grateful at how many people came! It was really heartwarming. Some people would tell us to ‘keep the change,’ and others added a donation to their purchase,” she said.
According to Anita Swainston, the sale raised enough for paying the theater’s utility bills. But they are planning to repeat the sale at least one more time, in order to move their concession stock and have enough for fresh concessions when the theatre is able to open again.
At present everything except the live productions of “Junie B. Jones,” “Monster Ate My Homework” and “The Nutcracker” have been canceled. “Junie B. Jones” has been postponed until June at the earliest.
The theater’s board members are waiting to hear what the governor says about the ban, before determining when the production will be performed and the theater opened again.
Though they applied for the government Paycheck Protection Program grant, the theater only employs part-time employees, so the program will not cover many expenses. Fortunately, the theatre does not have to pay rent on the building, said Swainston, but without the revenue from movies, they did not have the cash to pay utilities.
To comment on a date for a second sale contact the theater at 208-904-3712, wormcreek.org or Wormcreek@gmail.com