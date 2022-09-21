Saddened and frustrated by the many events that were cancelled due to COVID-19, a few Weston residents felt a deep disconnect with others as a community and wanted to create an event that would bring people together in a fun way.
“Last fall in 2021, some friends and I were talking about how things had changed so much in our valley during and after COVID,” shared Shari Willis, a Weston City resident who helped to plan the event and oversee it as a member of the community. “So we planned a pumpkin walk. We pulled it together in just a couple of weeks and we were amazed at the support of the community!”
There were 20 themed pumpkin displays and over 400 people who came to the event.
“As simple as it was, this event provided an opportunity for people to get outside, have fun, and connect with friends and neighbors. It was such a positive experience that I wanted to recreate that event again this year,” Willis said.
So Willis asks you to mark your calendars now for the second annual Weston Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m., at the Weston City Park. It's free for anyone who wants to attend as well as free for people to create a pumpkin display.
What is the pumpkin walk? It is where individuals, families, and businesses get to create a themed pumpkin display. Last year they had displays ranging from Disney to M&M's to farm animals. People get to choose their theme and it can be as simple or as elaborate as they want. There will not be a carving contest, but people can carve pumpkins to display.
In fact, most of the youth in Weston participated in either creating a booth or carving pumpkins.
“We will be providing pumpkins this year for people to carve, however, they need to provide their own pumpkins for their displays,” outlined Willis. “Even though this is a free event for everyone, we do need support from the community. Ways to help would include creating a pumpkin display, volunteering time to help with the event, or donating financial resources through sponsorship. We are grateful to Direct Communications and Point Zero Energy for sponsoring us this year.”
If you don't want to create a display using your own pumpkins, you can bring your own carved pumpkin to display or pick up a pumpkin to be carved available at the Weston church Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. Bring the carved pumpkin along with its own LED light to the Weston City Park on Friday, October 21, by 4 p.m.
Weston City will provide hot chocolate and cookies as well as having some fun games. People can dress up in costumes if they'd like, but it's not required.