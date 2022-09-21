Support Local Journalism

Saddened and frustrated by the many events that were cancelled due to COVID-19, a few Weston residents felt a deep disconnect with others as a community and wanted to create an event that would bring people together in a fun way.

“Last fall in 2021, some friends and I were talking about how things had changed so much in our valley during and after COVID,” shared Shari Willis, a Weston City resident who helped to plan the event and oversee it as a member of the community. “So we planned a pumpkin walk. We pulled it together in just a couple of weeks and we were amazed at the support of the community!”

