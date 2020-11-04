A fire broke out near 386 W 4th S this afternoon. Fire trucks and police cars blocked off 4th South while firefighters contained and extinguished the flames before they could spread to nearby homes.
Quick response quells flames
Teresa Chipman
Citizen sports writer/Production
