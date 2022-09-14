Support Local Journalism

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Franklin County. This is the sixth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock, 1 in Bingham, and 1 in Franklin) and the 16th in the State of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.

“It is extremely important for people to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally,” said Jeff Doerr, SIPH Epidemiologist.

