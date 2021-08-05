Bridget Blood snapped these photos of a shelf cloud rolling above her Treasureton area home. It was seen in the Preston area and one like it as far north as Idaho Falls, said the weather service. The are created cold air within the storm rushes out lifting warm moist air ahead of the storm. They are usually accompanied by severe wind and sometimes small tornados.
Courtesy of Bridget Blood
Bridget Blood snapped these photos of a shelf cloud rolling above her Treasureton area home.
Courtesy of BRIDGET BLOOD
Some impressive monsoonal storms hit Franklin County last weekend. Heavy black clouds dropped their rain in various places at various rates.
Link Crawford from the National Weather Service said the heaviest rainfall appears to be along the Bear Lake and Franklin County border. "Some estimates are over 3" right along that crest," he said.
Down in the valley and among the hills that surround Franklin County's towns and farmlands, the weather service estimated anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half fell during that series of storms.
One storm down around Clifton let go an inch of rain in 18 minutes as well as some hail, reports Clifton resident Lynn Moore. "It was coming so hard and so fast," she said. Over two inches fell in Clifton over the weekend. Hail also fell along road in Hillyard Canyon. Flash flooding was reported in the canyon between Franklin and Oneida Counties.
Another front is expected to come through the county from Thursday to Friday, said Crawford. It isn't expected to bring as much rain as the last set of storms.
"It's the best rain we've seen in months," said Crawford. But it isn't enough to turn around a drought.
"This is a good relief. It slows down fire spread and helped fire crews get on top of fires. But reservoirs are still lower than normal," he said. Streams and rivers are running a bit higher, but they'll drop back down. "This was not a drought buster. It will take concentrated fall rain and hopefully a good snowpack over the winter," to end the drought," said Crawford. "The outlook for the rest of August looks drier than normal."