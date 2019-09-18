Winners of the Franklin County Fair's ranch horse competitions were quite competitive. There were 26 teams in the sorting competition, 39 ranch sorting competitions, five youth ranch soring teams, 21 penning teams, five youth penning teams, 38 mixed branding teams, and 29 open branding teams. Winners are the following:
Sorting: Rynde Thurston, Cody Barfuss and Tony Gregory.
Ranch sorting: Brad Transtrom and Alan Yeaman
Youth Ranch Sorting: Toni Kent and Tony Gregory
Penning: Teri Kent, Teresa Anderson and Ron Gibbs.
Youth penning: Toni Kent, Tucker Kent and Tony Gregory
Mixed Branding: Tanner Haviland, Shailyn Haviland, Cody Hill and Addy Haviland