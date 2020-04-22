In a recent Ambulance Association meeting Kathy Bath Ransbottom was recognized for her work as an EMT over the past decade. The wife of Bart Ransbottom, the couple now has four grandchildren and the desire to be more available to their growing family. When Kathy began her duties as a first responder, the ambulance association and its members became an extension of the Ransbottom family.
This experience has been a way of teaching her children during their growing up years, the importance of providing service to our community, of taking care of each other. Kathy says everyone needs to know that volunteering is good for the soul. Her experience has been very rewarding, she said.
The ambulance crew presented Ransbottom with a quilt, beautifully decorated with reminders of the years she has given as an EMT to Franklin County residents. She bowed out of the association last September but continues to work at the Franklin County Medical Center.