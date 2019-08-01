Families and friends came home for a weekend together in Preston, and many of them ended up at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo tonight.
An hour-long parade filled candy bags for hundreds of people lining State Street and First East. With family night at the carnival being tonight, many of those parade-goers ended up there, and others filled the rodeo arena for the first of the three-night event.
Taylee Porter, 10-year-old daughter of Mike and Misty Porter, wowed the crowd with her rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.
Conley Cauffman, son of Ryan and Alisha Visser Caufmann, of Alpine, Utah, followed his father's advice to hang on to the sides of his sheep and lean down and took home a mutton-bustin' trophy larger than himself.
Riley Hamilton of Thatcher participated in steer wrestling. Scores from tonight's rodeo will be compared to those garnered during the next two nights of rodeo, as well as slack, to determine the top cowboys and cowgirls for the 2019 Preston rodeo. They have traveled from around the country to participate.
Winners of the Thursday performance were Grant Denny with an 82.5 in bareback riding; Sam Harper with an 86 in saddle bronc riding; Josh Frost with an 87.5 in bull riding; Lane Livingston with an 8.1 in tie-down roping; Tanner Stanger with a 4.4 in steer wrestling; Tanner Baldwin and Nano Garza with a 5.1 in team roping; and Carly Taylor with a 17.11 in barrel racing.
Committee members of the rodeo are Kris Beckstead, Thane Winward, Sheryl Kimball, Jeff Hollingsworth, David Jeppeson, Richard Swainston and Doug Webb. Kurt Iverson organized the parade, and Eileen Wedel the sidewalk sale.
The parade and rodeo, as well as the annual sale along State Street and in Benson Park will be held again tomorrow and Saturday, as will several class and family reunions. Rodeo weekend is definitely the weekend to come home in Franklin County.