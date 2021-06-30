“What do you call 209 boys in the Preston area making 19 different teams, plus 30 volunteer coaches, two visiting teams from Marsh Valley, and five visiting teams from Bear Lake? I’d say rec baseball is alive and well!” said Preston rec baseball director Joel Webb on Facebook.
The program had “a great group of volunteer coaches and tremendous participation,” he said. Sponsors included Buzz’s Glass and Autobody, Preston Kiwanis, and Franklin County Medical Center.
The season, which started in April, culminated in a single elimination tournament on June 15, giving the boys a taste of competitive ball and playing multiple games in a day.
The winners of the 8U (for participants age 8 and under) league were the Braves, coached by Ben Heusser. They are Ace Heusser, Reed Skinner, Pete Jones, Rindy Keller, Easton Jones, Peter Womack, Matthew Wells, Braxton Gardner, Porter Migliori, Tate Ray, Carter Kunz. The 8U runner up was the Rockies, coached by Chance Randall.
The winners of the 10U league were the Yankees, coached by Dalton Pitcher. They are Layne Pitcher, Leland Ayotte, Brody Ferguson, McCoy Hansen, Daxton Howard, Grady Jensen, Rocket Jones, Kyle Miller, Kizer Parkinson, Ty Porter, Richie Rea, Elijah Wilcox. The 10U runner up was the Red Sox, coached by Taylor Smith.
The winners of the 12U league were the Brewers, coached by Ande Phillips & Scott Moyle. They are Khai Phillips, Garrett Moyle, Ethan Dahle, Hunter Hansen, Kaysen Johnson, Ross Ray, Anhder Thorson, Jonny Roberts, Rowdy Swainston, Bryson Wolfley. The 12U runner up was the Cubs, coached by Justin Campbell.
The Rays, one of the three local 14U teams that played in the 15-team Cache Valley Pony League, played Monday night for a bid at the championship game on June 30. The Diamondbacks and Rockies both finished their season with tournament losses. “It’s neat to see one of our teams advance that far,” said Webb.
{div}There were five 12U teams including a visiting team from Marsh Valley, eight 10U teams including three visiting teams from Bear Lake and one visiting team from Marsh Valley, and eight 8U teams, said Webb.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div} {/div}
{div} {/div}