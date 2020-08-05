The Preston Rec baseball teams finished up their season with a tournament. In the 8U division each team played one game. Their seeding was based on their record for the season.
The D-backs took first, the Tigers were second and the Rockies came in third. For many of the players it was their first year of coach pitch ball after playing t-ball the previous season. Regardless of the outcome, all of the players had a great time honing their baseball skills.
At the 10U tournament the Cardinals were first, Dodgers second and Padres third and in the 14U age group the Preston Red Sox won the Cache Valley Baseball League title and the Cardinals finished fourth.
The Preston Red Sox are in the Preston City Recreation 14U division which is the oldest division. There are not enough teams at that level for an all-Preston league so they played in the Cache Valley Baseball League that consisted of two teams from Smithfield, two teams from Hyde Park, and two teams from Preston. The Red Sox overall record was 11-0 with 137 runs scored in 11 games, to their opponents only scoring 8.
They had one perfect game where pitching two struck out every batter (15) in five innings. “The boys brought to the field hard work and dedication and showed a great effort to be the example of discipline and respect for their opponents, teammates, equipment, and coaches,” said Coach Frank Benavidez.
“It was a great season despite some of the chaos we're currently experiencing,” said Chance Randall. “Seeing the kids back in the dugout, cheering for their team, and having a sense of normalcy was refreshing! Our volunteer coaches were great. The group of young umpires did an outstanding job.”
Randall also recognized the efforts of Andy Phillips who spent a great deal of time and energy over the last few years getting the program to where it is now.
“A special thanks should go out to our previous rec baseball director Andy Phillips for resurrecting this program. Youth baseball in Preston was struggling and he did an outstanding job of putting in the work to make it successful again. Preston City deserves a hand for their willingness to have the season. I'd also like to recognize our sponsors, Wendy's and West Motor, again.”