This year Preston rec softball and T-ball numbers were back up and then some. There were four U8 teams, three U10 teams, two U12 teams and 18 T-ball teams. The U10 and U12 teams played surrounding teams from Marsh valley, Soda Springs and Bear Lake.
“The seasons went well,” said Trisha Perry. “We held a Saturday tournament on June 12th in Preston.” It was a single elimination tournament and the kids had a great time.
Perry continues as the director for softball and t-ball but was grateful for some additional help this season.
“I want to thank Becky Pope from Downey for helping organize the schedule and being so good to work with,” she said.