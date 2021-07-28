Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Net Best Ball tournament last week. Darin Hess and Dave Seamons were the low score last week with a combined net of 69. In the individual optional games, Low Gross was won by Dave Seamons and Loyd Field with 35’s. Loyd Field was low net with a 32 and Dave Seamons was second with a 34. All skins were won by Dave Seamons with a birdie on 6.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross and Net tournament on the back nine this past week. In the 1st Flight, Joe Greene was first in the gross division with a 32. Jay Grunig was second with a 34 and Darin Hess was third with a 36. In the net division, Bill Nash and Rick Allen tied for first with 33’s. Joel Downs, Mo Loveday, and Vic Pearson tied for third place with matching 35’s. In the 2nd Flight, Mike Beckstead won the gross division with a 43. Kyle Jensen, Michael Hall, and Scott Blaisdell finished tied for second with 45’s. In the net division, Mike Oxx finished first with a 33. Steve Anderson finished second with a 34 and Branden Jensen was third with a 35. Skins were won by Joe Greene, Jay Grunig, Stan Cahoon, Kevin Bybee, Kyle Jensen, and Dave Atkinson.
Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking registration for the Preston City Amateur which will be held the week after the rodeo, on August 6 and 7. It is a 36-hole stroke play tournament. Champ Flight will be paid gross only and all other flights will be net only. There will be hole prizes on every hole every day of the tournament with significant added money. The entry fee is $60 for members and $75 for non-members and does not include a cart. Players may pick their tee time on Friday; Saturday tee times will be based on players’ first-round score within their flight. To register or for more information contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408