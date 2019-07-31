Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Best Ball tournament. Don Newbold and Ethan Pearson combined for the low round with a 28. In the individual optional games, Mike Read won low gross with a 36 and low net with a 31. Joe Greene and Bob Wright finished tied for second gross with matching 37’s. Greg Nielsen and Steve Bergquist tied for second net with matching 33’s. Skins were won by Mike Nielsen, Mike Read, and Steve Bergquist. This week marked the end of the second third of the season. The team of Mike Read and Eric Hunn finished first with a 5 week total of 193. Bill Nash and Joe Green finished second with a total of 195.3. Mike Anderson and Steve Bergquist were third with a total of 202.9. Stan Cahoon and Don Newbold finished fourth with a 204.6 total.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross Low Net tournament this past week. In the First Flight gross division, Sawyer Jensen was first with a 33. Chad Christensen finished second with a 35, and Darrell Tripp and Joe Greene finished tied for third with matching 38’s. In the net division, Stan Cahoon was first with a 31. Craig Buttars finished second with a 32, and Corey Welker was third with a round of 33. In the Second Flight, Pam Anderson finished first in the gross division with a 40. David Anderson was second with a 41. In the net division, Scott Heusser finished first with a score of 30. Wayne Marler was second with a 31. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Mo Loveday, Craig Buttars, Chad Christensen, David Anderson, and Pam Anderson.
Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking registration for the Preston City Amateur which will be held the week after the rodeo on August 9th and 10th. It is a 36-hole stroke play tournament. Champ Flight will be paid gross only and all other flights will be net only. There will be hole prizes on every hole every day of the tournament with significant added money. The entry fee is $60 for members and $75 for non-members and does not include cart. Players may pick their tee time on Friday, Saturday tee times will be based on players score within their flight. To register or for more information contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408