Over 1,000 attendees from Franklin County gathered on March 4, at the Oakwood Elementary School in Preston to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday, an annual event sponsored by Franklin County Reading Association as close to his March 2 birthday as possible. “Our purpose is to get books to the children to be read in the home,” said Candy Larsen, Franklin County Reading Association President.
“This is our fourth year of coming to this event. I love getting a book, playing the games and eating ice cream,” Corgyn, age 10, said with her mother Jackie Broadhead nodding in agreement.
“I love to read my favorite Dr. Seuss book ‘Oh, The Places You’ Go’ because I can be taken somewhere else,” said Irven Hatch, age 7.
“We’ve come to this party the last five years. It is so fun for me and my three kids. They get to choose a book and they have fun activities to do. We love it,” Nicole Thomas said.
“I encourage my children to read, so coming to this party is a great chance for them to get a new book,” said Emily Burnett.
About 1,500 books, geared from ages from baby to young adults, are set out on long tables for visitors to choose one of the free books
Larsen said they also donate a bag of books to the for new mothers in the hospital to take home with their newborn to encourage the importance of reading to their children starting at an early age.
Not only are books available, but a variety of ice cream is donated by Caspers Ice Cream in Richmond, Utah.
Games are played under the direction of Teresa Rasmussen, Assistant Director at Larsen-Sant Library.
Franklin County Reading Association has hosted this event as well as a "Cookie and A Book" event in Oct. for 16 years of hosting two events is in conjunction with “Read Across America” Family Reading Week.
“We get a large crowd at both events,” said Larsen. “It’s a good thing that we like to do."