Kadin Reese, son of Jason and Jami Reese, signed to play soccer for Dakota Wesleyan University on Jan. 28, at PHS, taking him one step closer to his goal of playing professional soccer. He leaves mid-August to join the team and will be studying business.
Friends, family and past, current and future teammates came to support Reese. PHS soccer coach Kira Mathews and DWU coach Luis Pulido and team, joined over Zoom.
Since Reese joined his first soccer team at the age of four, he has focused on the game. "I like the feeling of being free and just playing the game in general. When you play soccer right it looks amazing,” said Reese. “I’ve played almost every sport and none give me the feeling that soccer does.”
After reviewing offers from New York, Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Oregon, Colorado, and others, he accepted a combination scholarship for athletics and academics that covers his tuition at Dakota Wesleyan.
“I picked this college because of the soccer program and the ability to play for a National Championship... I believe it will get me to the next level and that is my main goal. Luis Pulido is the head coach. He won a major award called 30 under 30 so that stood out to me from the beginning. Matthew Paez is the assistant coach and the one who first reached out to me.”
In 2019 Reese participated in the Las Vegas Mayors Cup International Showcase, which is considered one of the premier tournaments in the nation.
“The biggest challenge I’ve had to overcome is proving everyone wrong,” he said. “I have had tons of people in the past tell me I’m not good enough and that I should just give up." He recalls someone he looked up to laughing when he told her he wanted to be a professional soccer player. "She said, 'How about we be realistic. Soccer is fun but you aren’t going to do that past middle school and maybe high school. So what do you actually want to be because you won’t do that.' It’s moments like this, over and over in my life, that have pushed me to where I am today.”
Reese thanks his family especially. “My family has believed in me when no one else has.”
To say they are proud of him would be an understatement.
“We are very proud,” said his father Jason Reese. “We are lucky. The soccer community in Preston is great. It has become a second family for us. You saw all the boys and girls there today. All have played or are still playing. The cool part to me is that on the zoom meeting the Dakota Wesleyan Coach and team were there. It already feels Kadin is part of the family there.”