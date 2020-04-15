It is easy to become overwhelmed by fear of COVID-19, especially being 78-years-old and part of the most-at-risk part of our population. But in reflection, I realize that I and others in my age bracket are survivors of many world catastrophes: a war, earthquakes, flus, pandemics, a hurricane.
My nine-year-old father survived the Spanish Flu (1918-1920), making my existence possible. Pregnant with her ninth child my grandmother, Emma Ethel Call Eggleston, Cornish, Utah, moved my sick grandfather to a shed to protect their eight children, and nursed him back to health. She also took care of the children and ran the farm. When she gave birth to her 10th child in 1922, she and the baby boy perished — likely from over-exhaustion.
People my age survived World War II. I was three months old and living in California when Pearl Harbor was bombed, and 4 years old when the war ended in 1945. I remember my dad blackening the windows with a cloth when the air raid sirens blared. I also remember being hot, tired and thirsty while standing outside in long lines with my mother, older sister and younger brother to redeem coupons for my allotment of sugar and shoes.
I survived many earthquakes. Growing up in California, I have experienced every earthquake in California except the San Francisco of 1906: a 5.4 quake in Torrance/Gardena, in 1941; a 6.4 quake in Desert Hot Springs in 1948; a 7.3 quake in Tehachapi in 1952; a 6.5 quake in San Fernando in 1971. My husband and I saw the damaged, fallen Golden State Freeway-Interstate 5 and damaged houses. From my Utah home, I remember the 5.3 earthquake in Soda Springs in 2017, and the quakes felt here in Preston in recent weeks.
I survived many flu pandemics. From February 1957-March 1958 it was the Asian Flu Pandemic. I was 16 years old. Schools, churches and businesses remained open in Los Angeles where I lived but General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah was canceled. US deaths were 70,000. From July 1968-January 1969, it was the Hong Kong Flu Pandemic and I had two children, ages three and one. US deaths were 100,000. Again nothing closed. In 2003, it was the SARS Pandemic. There were 27 cases in the U.S. From January 2009-August 2010, the Swine Flu Pandemic swept the country and 12,469 US residents died. A few states closed schools, but no churches — I had 19 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren live through that one. And now this coronavirus. Schools and churches are closed, travel is restricted and businesses suffering. I now have 24 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
I survived a hurricane. Hurricane Floyd was a category 4 storm in 1999, while our family lived in Savannah, Georgia.
I evacuated with my college age sons, heading inland to stay with my husband’s parents in Tennessee. He stayed on at the Savannah International Airport as the airport’s meteorologist. One block from our house we sat in the car for two hours due to traffic congestion. We literally locked our house and walked away from everything we owned because storm predictions called for an ocean surge to cover our house with 18 feet of water.
It helps to remind myself as well as my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that we survived, that the economy didn’t suffer that much and came back stronger, and so have we. We learned to be prepared and creative. Kindness and technology has helped tremendously with staying close to family at this time and taking care of our needs.
What are your stories of survival?