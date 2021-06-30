Commissioner Boyd Burbank and Sheriff Dave Fryer oversee Direct Communications employees as they move fiber optics lines out of the way of where the new sally port will be built on the west side of the courthouse. The natural gas lines to the building were also moved, said Burbank. Once the project’s engineer has some specifications from the power company, the building’s generator and all power lines will be moved. All of the building’s phone lines will be moved in the next couple of weeks, as well, he said. By fall, the county will run a new water main to the building as well, as the current one is in the way of excavation.