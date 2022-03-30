Dear District 32 Constituents,
This is the last time I will be writing a newsletter as your District 32 representative and honestly it makes me sad. My new district will be District 35. I will be losing Franklin and Oneida Counties. I can’t tell you how much I have enjoyed all of you. I will certainly miss my patriot constituents in Franklin and Oneida. Even though technically I will not be your representative, my door will always be open to you. You are lifelong friends, and I will always be a loyal friend.
During the last week of this session, we dealt with appropriation bills. I voted against bills that contained federal ARPA funds. ARPA funds put our grandchildren in debt, and I will never support that. It has also caused the current hyperinflation. Money cannot be printed out of thin air without consequences. For example, I voted against the National Guard budget because it contains a large amount of ARPA dollars. I certainly support our troops. I am an Army veteran. I am an American Legion member. I donate to the USO. No one can say that I don’t support our troops. I just don’t support putting our grandchildren in debt and I won’t be a vehicle that perpetuates this hyperinflation.
Governor Little just signed the heartbeat bill. Frankly, I was a bit shocked that he did, but it is an election year. This bill was modeled after Texas heartbeat law. It allows family members to sue a doctor, if an abortion is performed after a heartbeat is detected. Therefore, it should deter these doctors from performing abortions. Of course, I voted for this bill. I will vote for any pro-life legislation that helps save lives.
Some good news coming from this legislative session, Idaho will no longer be using Common Core as a benchmark for education. Idaho will be adopting its own standards.
These last 4 years have been rewarding serving you and your families. This position has been rewarding and frustrating. Most of the current legislature isn’t very interested in protecting your individual God-given rights. I urge you to know your candidates this coming election. Just because someone campaigns that they are conservative, that does not mean it is true. I have seen many legislators campaign on that platform and then show up here to be lukewarm or completely left leaning. We cannot afford to be lukewarm when it comes to the protection of your rights, especially during this unprecedented time. Rights are being trampled on at an alarming pace and all of us need to firmly stand.
“To the patriots I say this: Take that long eternal look. Stand up for freedom, no matter what the cost. Stand up and be counted. It can help to save your soul-and maybe your country.” -Ezra Taft Benson
I will certainly miss stopping by Ezra Taft Benson’s grave when I come to Preston. I will still visit, but it obviously won’t be as often as I wish.
“I say to you with all the fervor of my soul that God intended men to be free. Rebellion against tyranny is a righteous cause. It is an enormous evil for any man to be enslaved to any system contrary to his own will. For that reason, men 200 years ago, pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor.
No nation which has kept the commandments of God has ever perished, but I say to you that once freedom is lost, only blood – human blood – will win it back.” – Ezra Taft Benson
As I write these words, I become a bit emotional. I have always viewed my role in the legislator as a calling from our Heavenly Father. I know I must stand for the agency that he gave everyone of us. When He calls me to do something else, I will do something else. Until then, I will stay in office. However, I have always known that I must stand for freedom during this lifetime. Other than being a father and a good husband, I know it is the most important calling in my life. Please teach your children often about the principles of freedom and the words and meaning of the U.S. Constitution. We will be relying on our children to help us save that precious and inspired document that so many have given their lives for. I would lay down my life protecting our children’s freedom. I have made that determination a long time ago. I took it to heart when Ezra Taft Benson said standing for freedom can help to save your soul.
I am on the House floor as I write this, and I think a couple legislators are wondering why I am teary-eyed. I am teary-eyed because I will miss so many of you. It has been my honor to serve you. I am your servant, and I will be your District 32 legislator until the end of November. I would love to visit any area to speak with you. I would especially love to come to Franklin and Oneida Counties to tell you how much I have enjoyed serving you these past 4 years. Please get ahold of me and let me know.
God bless you and your families. I truly love you and your families. You will always be in my heart.