Dear District 32 Constituents,
Being a member of the legislature comes with pros and cons. There are victories and disappointments. This letter has both, as most of my letters do. Despite the disappointments, it is always rewarding to stand for you and your family’s God-given rights. Always!
I have stated before that I have been advocating for school choice. The money would follow the student, not the system. This would not take away the public education system. In fact, it would most likely make the public education system better, since they would have to compete with private schools and better adjust their curriculum to the needs and wants of parents. House Bill 669 would have helped adjust that. However, it was voted down in the House Education Committee.
This week, my sex offender mandatory minimum bill was set to have a public hearing in committee. During a floor session break, Representative Ryan Kerby came up to me and said my bill wasn’t going to do very well in committee and that many representatives didn’t want to have a recorded no vote on it, thus appearing to be weak on sex crimes. He wanted me to agree to have them adjourn the committee before my bill was heard, so they could avoid voting on it. I said, “No, the committee can kill it themselves.”
During the committee hearing, Representative Gary Marshall made a motion to adjourn the House Judiciary and Rules Committee so he and others would get to avoid voting on my sex offender mandatory minimum bill. The committee voted to adjourn, and my bill will not get a public hearing because it was the last day for House bills in committees.
When a bill is in a committee it becomes their bill, and it no longer belongs to the sponsor. Therefore, the committee could have amended it anyway they wished. Representative Nate, Young, and Gannon didn’t vote to adjourn. I told them I appreciated that. Democrat Representative Gannon told me he would have voted no on the bill, but that I still deserved to be heard. I told him that I appreciated his honorable action. As stated, I brought this bill forward due to the consistent slap on the wrist sentencing giving to sexual predators and to protect the community overall, by getting these predators out of the community for a definite time period.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation did not approve of this sexual offender bill, and I had no problem taking a hit on my score with them. The do not like mandatory minimums. Some people think I vote with IFF to get a good score with them. This is wrong. We align well, but not always. The one thing government should be doing is protecting rights, especially the rights of helpless sexually abused children.
House Bill 720 passed the House. Liberals have been trying to give personhood and human rights to things such as rivers, trees, etc. This bill puts a stop to that nonsense in Idaho. It now heads to the Senate.
Representative Heather Scott and I brought a bill to the end the Governor’s emergency order. The Governor has extended the emergency order every month for 2 years. This is absurd and it needs to stop. Twenty-seven states have let their emergency orders expire. House Concurrent Resolution 40 has passed the House State Affairs Committee and is now headed to the entire House to be voted on.
I just finished the Steps for Schools Program put on every year by Blue Cross. I had to achieve 10,000 steps per day in order to earn $1000 for any school or school district in my legislative district. This year I am giving this money to North Gem School District.
I returned from CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Florida this week. It was my first time attending after being invited the 2 previous years to accept my award. For the 3rd straight year, I received the Conservative Excellence Award from the ACU. I am also the highest scoring Idaho legislator ever, average score. The president of state legislative affairs of the American Conservative Union made me aware of this. President Trump gave an amazing speech. President Trump has flaws, strengths and weaknesses. However, I certainly wish he was currently at the helm. It sure sounded like he is going to run in 2024 and I will be supporting him.
It will always be my pleasure and honor to stand for your God-given rights.
God bless you and your families,
Representative Christensen