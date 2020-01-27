A lawmaker representing Franklin County, plans to introduce a non-binding resolution supporting the use of Native American symbols by schools or others and that they shouldn’t be changed without a public process that ensures “there is a consensus amongst the affected individual Native American or other indigenous people that a name, image, or symbol should be removed.”
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, shared a draft with reporters recently and said he plans to get it introduced in the House Education Committee soon. The resolution states that there are “schools or other places within the state that use names, images, or symbols of Native Americans or other indigenous people” and that they “can be authentic, appropriate, and accurate when used carefully with cultural sensitivity.”
The resolution’s origins go back to Teton County School District 401 trustees’ decision last summer to get rid of the high school’s Redskins mascot.
Christensen said the resolution would protect the Preston Indians’ mascot as well.
“I strongly feel that no body of people uses a name or mascot that they are ashamed of or that is a racial slur in their eyes,” he said.
Leadership of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, whose reservation is in southeastern Idaho, is against native mascots.
“We are deeply disturbed by (Christensen’s) efforts to disregard and ignore the fact that we, the ones who are being negatively portrayed, stand against the use of disparaging depictions of American Indians that are harmful to all students and the entire school community, “ read the press release.
“Rep. Christensen leaves out the Tribes’ position on the misappropriation of unacceptable terms referring to our Native American peoples, including racial names as “Redskins” and “Savages.” We ask the 65th Idaho Legislature to not approve this resolution,” said Chairman Ladd Edmo in the release.
“Further, it is detrimental to ALL students as it stunts their perspectives and creates misunderstandings of American Indians. We extend an offer to Representative Christensen to join us in supporting respect and dignity of every child for a more holistic public education.”
Darren Parry, who leads the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, said that members of his tribe are split on their feelings about the use of Native American terms as mascots.
He personally advocates for respect and spoke at the “We are Not Mascots” rally at the Utah Sate Capitol last week. “We are tired of the way our governments and communities are telling us how we should feel as Native Americans,” he said at the rally. “American history told from the perspective of the oppressed is a very different history.”
“It’s like a giant bandage with “get over it” scrawled across. ...Its time for us to rise up and say ‘no more.’”
The problem with resolutions, Parry said, is that they make it harder for communities to decide for themselves what path they can take with those tribes in their communities. He advocates for open engagement between communities and tribes to determine local feelings about the use of Native American terms for mascots.
“Communities can work it out with the tribes,” he said Monday, citing the University of Utah’s mascot, the Utes. “The U of U works, because of the relationship the school has with the tribe,” he said. “They (the university’s officials) reached out to the Ute tribe and negotiated (the use of the tribe’s name),” Parry said.
“We don’t need a government resolution to tell us how we need to feel.”