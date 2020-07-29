The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is seeking candidates to fill five vacancies on the Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Council (RAC). The nomination period is now open.
“We want representation from southeastern Idaho, said Sarah Wheeler of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. In Franklin County alone there are 138,595 acres of forest land, she said.
“As resource and public land issues become increasingly more complex, it’s imperative that we have a strong advisory board with a diverse background,” said Mel Bolling, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Supervisor. “Our RAC provides an avenue for the Forest to seek local input on where to expend funds that will best benefit their public lands in eastern Idaho.”
Committee members review and make recommendations concerning project proposals on or benefiting the national forest funded under Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act. The committee expects to make recommendations on the funding of projects of over $1 million over the next two-three years. The projects will include work in 10 counties in southeast Idaho. Prior RAC projects include the Warm River campground bridge installation (https://youtu.be/bShYned--Fc), the control of several invasive species and countless trail projects.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others, but the nominees must live within the State of Idaho. Those interested must submit the application form and a short resume. The application form and additional information can be obtained from Bill Davis, Committee Coordinator at 208-270-2102 or by email at bill.davis@usda.gov. The application is also available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd725795.pdf.
The committee is chartered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and consists of 15 members representing a wide array of interests. The committee has five vacancies for members to represent the following interests:
Commodity interests:
· Organized labor
· Developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle users, or commercial recreation
· Energy and mineral development
· Commercial timber industry
· Federal grazing permit holders or land use permit holders within the RAC area
Environmental/archaeological interests:
· Nationally, regionally, or locally recognized environmental organizations
· Dispersed recreational activities
· Archaeological and historical interests
· Nationally or regionally recognized wild horse and burro interest groups, wildlife or hunting organizations, or watershed associations
State/public interests:
· State, county or local elected officials or their designee
· Represent American Indian tribes within or adjacent to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest
· School officials or teachers
· Represent the affected public at large
Committee members serve without compensation. Meetings are typically held 1 or 2 times per year in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Current concerns surrounding COVID19 will likely result in some meetings being held virtually. Nominations and applications should be sent to Bill Davis, P.O. Box 46, Dubois, ID 83423 or by email at bill.davis@usda.gov.
To ensure the recommendations of the committee consider the needs of the diverse groups served by USDA, membership shall include to the extent possible, individuals with demonstrated ability to represent women, men, racial and ethnic groups, and persons with disabilities. The USDA prohibits discrimination in all of its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, and where applicable, sex, marital status, familial status, parental status, religion, sexual orientation, political beliefs, genetic information, reprisal, or because all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program.
Forest Service RAC’s were developed under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act to improve collaborative relationships among the people that use and care for National Forests. Advice and recommendations are taken from the RAC concerning projects and funding.