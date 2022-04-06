There are numerous Republican candidates both at the state and local levels coming to a Meet and Greet event on Friday, April 8 in the Preston High School auditorium. The public is invited to arrive at 6 p.m. to visit with the candidates before hearing their remarks at 7 p.m. There is no charge to attend. Governor Brad Little and Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin were also invited but have not confirmed whether or not they are coming.
Candidates who are planning to attend at the state level are three for U.S. Senator: Brenda Bourn, Mike Crapo and Scott Trotter. For U.S. Representative: Flint Christensen and Bryan Smith. Governor candidates include Steven Bradshaw, Ben Cannady and Ed Humphreys. Lieutenant Governor candidates include Scott Bedke and Priscilla Giddings. For Sec of State: Phil McGrane, Mary Souza and Dorothy Moon. Controller: Brandon Woolf. Attorney General: Art Macomber and Lawrence Wasden. Superintendent of Public Instruction: Debbie Critchfield and Sherri Ybarra.
At the local level for District 28 Senator: Art daRosa and Jim Guthrie. Rep A: Rick Cheatum and Dawn Morrell. Rep B: Dan Garner and Scott Workman.
Franklin County Commissioner 2: Robert Swainston. Commissioner 3: Dirk Bowles, JD Drury and Tyler Olson. Franklin County Assessor: Chris Barton and Doug Wallis.
This is a great way to get involved find out more about many of the candidates who will be vying for spots in the upcoming primaries.
At this time there are no similar events planned in Franklin County for the Democratic party candidates.