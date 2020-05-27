Franklin County’s Republican Party is reorganizing at a meeting held June 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lion’s Shelter in the Preston City Park, 98 West 200 North, Preston. The public is invited. For more information, contact chairman Shauna Geddes at 208-380-5597. Precinct committee members who will vote at the meeting are: Steve Rawlings (Dist. 2), Lawrence Andersen (Dist. 3), Shauna Geddes (Dist. 6), Benny Kendall (Dist. 7), Dan Varner (Dist. 8), Taylor Bowles (Dist. 9), Shawn Atkinson (Dist. 10), TJ Burbank (Dist. 11), Jesse Wilcox (Dist. 12), Jayson Lower (Dis. 13), Scott Workman (Dist. 14), Janine Balls (Dist. 15), Rob Tondini (Dist. 16), Raquel Smith (Dist. 18). No one filed for Districts, 1, 4, 5 and 17.
The organization is required to elect a chairman, vice, chairman, secretary, treasurer, youth representative, and two state committeeman following the the primary election.
The Republican Party Legislative District 32 Committee will hold its reorganization meeting on June 12, at 6 p.m. at. the Caribou County Court House. The state convention is slated for June 25-27 in Boise. Delegates who will represent Idaho at the national convention will be determined there.