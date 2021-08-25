Despite the events it canceled or affected, the rain that fell last week was more than welcome, say Franklin County residents.
According to Janele Boehme, a science teacher at Preston Junior High and who monitor’s the school’s weather station, just over two inches fell at the school’s location last week. That is half of what fell from January through July (4.5”), she said.
Last week, the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded a low of one inch in the southern part of Franklin County, and a high of almost 4” in the county’s northeastern section. Similar amounts of rain fell in surrounding counties, said Link Crawford, who works in the Pocatello office of the NWS.
The rain and cooler temperatures definitely made a difference for water levels in local reservoirs, said water masters Lyle Porter and Hank Povey.
But there are local reservoirs they expect will be drained for agricultural use by the end of the water season.
“Johnson will be out of water. The elevation and size of it, it’ll go out of water before Lamont. Lamont has a little dead space, so it can’t drain it out (completely),” said Porter. He expects there will be water left in Glendale Reservoir, but isn’t sure if it will be accessible, simply because the water may be too low for the company to get it out.
The Twin Lakes company is in the same situation. There will still be water in Twin Lakes, but it will be too low to access, said Povey. Winder and Condie are expected to be dry as well.
Both men note that they could be wrong about their assessments. Wet weeks like last week boost the possibility, but in reality, it will take a lot more precipitation, over a lot longer time to pull the area out of a drought.
“We still have a month and a half (of irrigating.) Some people are already out of water. They have been since two or three weeks ago,” said Povey.
“If it gets hot again,” there won’t be any leeway, said Porter. “Just cooling down makes a difference” in how long Franklin County water stores last.
According to Crawford, the weather outlook is still below normal precipitation through the first part of September, “but the fall forecast is starting to look more normal.”
Furthermore, a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean, called “La Nina,” is shaping up that usually “gives us a wetter and cooler than normal winter. But last winter was a “La Nina” winter as well, and it didn’t give us much,” said Crawford.
“You’ve got to get through a good winter season or a good, wet fall season to get out of the drought,” he said. “
“I hope we don’t have another (dry) one,” said Porter.