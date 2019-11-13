Dear Editor,
I think we need to be more united as a community. The definition of unity is,
“Being one or joined together.”
For example, when someone needs help we should all go running to assist them, no matter how scary they might look. We should all say hello to the stranger sitting next to us, wave at the person passing by, and hold the door for the elderly or handicapped. Doing simple things like this only takes a few seconds out of our day, but can make all the difference to the person you smiled or waved at.
Being united is essential for a community’s happiness and well being. I would like to see all of us stand up for the person being bullied in the hall, have the courage to say hello, and always be kind no matter what the circumstances are.
Thomas Jefferson said, “May I never get too busy in my own affairs that I fail to respond to the needs of others with kindness and compassion.” We need to not be focused on ourselves, but on others needs and wants. We should be united and kind so we will have a strong and happy community!
Sincerely,
Molly Royal