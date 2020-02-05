The Franklin County Commissioners discussed the Refunding Revenue Bond which is part of their refunding resolution for the expansion of the Franklin County Medical Center during the Jan. 27 meeting. A revenue bond is a municipal bond supported by the revenue from a specific project, in this case the hospital. The bond in question is due to be paid off by January 2050, if paid off sooner there is no penalty. The hospital’s expansion was slated to cost close to $14 million, but $8.8 million was spent. Since the bond will be paid for by the hospital and not the county there will be no tax increase.
After the council approved the revenue bond, Franklin County Sheriff, Dave Fryar, commented on how wonderful the service both he and his wife received at the hospital and Instacare, when they needed medical attention.
Another item on the agenda was a grant petition to update the facilities at the Larry Biggs Gun Range. It has been proposed that a bathroom be constructed to replace the porta potty that’s there now. The county has applied for a grant through Idaho Fish and Game to finance the project.
And finally a three-lot subdivision located on 600 West, between approximately 1200 South and 1300 South, was approved following discussion concerning the plot’s location. Concern was raised that the lots block future continuation of Fifth West if Preston City ever annexed the property, said Commissioner Swainston. However, areas of impact fall under the county’s jurisdiction, and neighbors to the property have expressed a desire to remain residents of the county, not Preston City, said Swainston. He and Commissioner Boyd Burbank affirmed the permit. Commissioner Dirk Bowles did not.