Preston’s John Birch Society (JBS) will have as its feature speaker David R. Gillie, for its March 25 monthly meeting.
Gillie’s topic will be “Working for Liberty under Law when all Visible Cause for Hope is Extinguished.” The meeting will be held at the Franklin County Extension Building located at 561 W. Oneida, and will begin promptly at 7 p.m. The public is welcome.
Gillie is a retired commander from the U.S. Navy. He recently left 30 years enlisted and commissioned service in the United States Navy to become a gentleman farmer in Cache Valley, Utah. His Navy service was in Cryptologic Warfare, which consists of Signals Intelligence and Information Operations.
Gillie holds a Masters Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College. He is an educator at heart and, episodically across his Navy career, has taught German, Russian, Signals Intelligence, and National Security at a number of private and U.S. Government institutions. He has lectured on American Civics and Foreign Relations around the country, including on Lexington, Green, in Boston’s Faneuil Hall (where he shared the rostrum with the then President of JBS), and at Gettysburg National Battlefield Cemetery.
Gillie was on the Founding Board of the private civic association Oath Keepers and, until the death of his first wife, served as that organization’s Vice President for Military Affairs. He currently serves as Chairman of the Constitution Party of Cache County, Utah, and on the State Executive Committee of the Constitution Party of Utah. JBS’s April meeting is planned for Thursday, April 15.