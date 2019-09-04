Reuel H. Skinner, 82, of Cleveland, Idaho, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, in Preston, Idaho. Reuel was born November 5, 1936, to Kenneth and Delma Skinner. He was the oldest of 5 children. He spent his childhood in Sharon, Idaho. He attended school in Paris, Idaho, then graduated from Grace High School after his family moved to Cleveland, Idaho. At Grace High, he was co-captain of the football team, and his future wife, Charlotte Johnson, was a cheerleader.
Charlotte and Reuel were married on February 8, 1958, and together they had 9 children. He served in the Navy from 1958 to1962. After his honorable discharge, they moved to Grace, Idaho, Montpelier, Idaho, and then settled in Liberty, Idaho. He worked at Monsanto as an electrician, then owned and operated Skinner Lumber with his uncle Chester Skinner. They moved to Cleveland, Idaho, in 1975 to operate the family farm. He worked for and retired from Treasure Canyon Calcium Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Charlotte Skinner; children, Julie (Kim) Morgan, Logan, UT, Cindy (Kyle) Skinner, Dingle, ID, Wendy (Chad) Henager, Logan, UT, Quinn (Terie) Skinner, Cleveland, ID, Justin (Kelly) Skinner, Dingle, ID, Angie (Jody) Buist, Twin Falls, ID, Clint (Gabby) Skinner, Cleveland, ID, Lance (Nicole) Skinner, Bend, OR, Tanara (Robert) More, Fielding, UT; 26 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 sister, Maureen Howell, Buhl, ID, 1 brother, Arvin Skinner, Thatcher, ID, and 1 sister-in-law, Linda Skinner, Herriman, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 grandson, 1 great-grandson; 2 brothers, Gerald Skinner and Leon Skinner; 1 brother-in-law, Morris Howell, and 2 sisters-in-law, Janet Skinner and Jane Skinner.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Thatcher Ward LDS Church, Grace, Idaho. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Thatcher Ward Chapel and again on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services, also at the church. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation may be made in Reuel’s name to a local veterans organization, or to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston, Idaho 208-254-7866.
