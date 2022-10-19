Cutting the ribbon on a new, all-inclusive playground at the Oakwood Elementary are (left to right): Special Education director for the district Brady Garner, Pioneer principal Tim Tanner, Channing and Brittany Hemsley, Brock, Holland and Jordan Stokes, Tess Zollinger of the Preston Education Foundation (PEF), school board member Joy Christensen and Julie Westerberg of the PEF.
Cutting the ribbon on a new, all-inclusive playground at the Oakwood Elementary are (left to right): Special Education director for the district Brady Garner, Pioneer principal Tim Tanner, Channing and Brittany Hemsley, Brock, Holland and Jordan Stokes, Tess Zollinger of the Preston Education Foundation (PEF), school board member Joy Christensen and Julie Westerberg of the PEF.
Photo by NECIA P. SEAMONS
Holland Stokes grins as she wheels inside the same playground equipment her friends enjoy playing on.
“This is real! I have to pinch myself just knowing my daughter gets to play equally,” on playground equipment at the Oakwood Elementary, said Jordan Stokes.
For the first time at school, her daughter, Holland, and other children like her can reach and play on the new equipment at the school, right alongside the rest of the school population. The new equipment is surrounded by specialized turf instead of wood chips or sand, and it has ramps instead of stairs. Soft green turf that surrounds the equipment sits atop a drain field and foam layer that easily supports wheelchairs like the one Holland wheels around.
And those ramps are Holland’s favorite part of the new set up. “She just loves going up and down them,” said her mother.
The playground is a hit in the neighborhood, said Julie Westerberg of the Preston Education Foundation. From her home, she has watched as children and young families have enjoyed the new equipment after school hours.
“This is the gathering place for the kids. They are there Sundays, Saturdays and they stay until dark,” she said.
It is the largest all-inclusive playground in Cache Valley and was made available to the district at cost by PHS alum Taggart Castleton. He is the regional representative for Great Western Recreation, which built the equipment.
The entire set-up was purchased with donations from the community, said Brady Garner, Special Education director for the district and principal at the alternative school. It has taken about two years to raise the $400,000 needed to cover the cost of the equipment, said Garner.
The project was the dream of Brock and Jordan Stokes when they realized that the spina bifida that Holland was born with would prevent her from even reaching the playground equipment, let alone play on it with her friends. The Stokes said their family would help with the cost if the district would consider replacing the schools’ aging equipment with the new playground. District leaders and the Preston Education Foundation fully supported the idea and began looking for solutions.
Community members and local businesses made donations large and small, to support the dream until Jordan’s cousin, Sawyer Hemsley, surprised the foundation with the final amount needed to fund the project, said Garner.
Tess Zollinger, executive director for the Preston Education Foundation (PEF), recalled when their dream became a reality. “Brady, Jordan, Holland and I were eating at a restaurant up town and Ashley, Sawyer’s assistant, was there to give a donation to the project. A card saying “I hope you can use this,” accompanied “the [sizable] amount left that we needed,” said Zollinger. They didn’t bother containing their emotions despite being in a public place, she said.
The PEF’s “whole goal” is to provide accessible equipment for as many children as possible, said Zollinger, including the playground of the Pioneer Elementary. Equipment there just lacks the surfacing and turf, she said. An amount of $90,000 is still needed to finish that portion of the playground and the public is invited to participate in an online auction to help with that.
Items such as tickets to the Pickleville Playhouse, gas gift cards, and gift cards to other business in town, pillows from Malouf and other items can be bid on for two more days, until Friday, Oct. 21, said Zollinger. The auction can be accessed at www.prestoneducationfoundation.org. Persons interested in supporting the final phase of the project can simply make donations through that website as well, said Zollinger.
“We can never repay [the kindness and support to make this dream come true],” said Jordan. “It is life changing. We hope it helps others. Every kid deserves to play. Every kid deserves to have friendship and the memories” they can make here together, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.