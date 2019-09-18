Richard “Dick” Clair Jensen passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Mink Creek, Idaho. Dad was born July 5, 1938, in Preston, Idaho, to Leeral George Jensen and Naomi Seamons.
On May 3, 1957, he married Ladawn Hampton in Franklin, Idaho, and they later solemnized their marriage in the Logan LDS Temple. Dick was a devoted father who was blessed with three daughters and two sons, Sherri, Sid, Shelly, Shirley and Shawn. He spent all his life in Mink Creek and devoted his life to farming, ranching, horse trading, bus driving and his all-time passion, his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Shawn. Dad is survived by his wife, Ladawn, children, Sherri Ogden, Sid (Marlene) Jensen, Shelly (Lin) Bell, Shirley (Kevin) Ahrens, a daughter-in-law Kalee Bair, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four brothers Lynn, Ed, Val, Robert “Byrd”, a barnyard full of friends and his special dog Bailey.
Please join us in celebrating Dick’s life on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Mink Creek LDS Chapel, 7316 N Capitol Hill Rd. Preston, ID 83263. Friends and family may call Sunday from 6 - 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston and again prior to the funeral from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com