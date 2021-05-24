Richard Leroy Cole, 82, passed away May 20, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. Services will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A viewing will be held Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Richard Leroy Cole
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today