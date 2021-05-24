Support Local Journalism

Richard Leroy Cole, 82, passed away May 20, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. Services will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A viewing will be held Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

