Riley Ward has been the Distinguished Young Women representative for Franklin County in 2021. On April 30 she will pass her crown on and give her final farewell in the Preston High School auditorium.
The impact of COVID-19 made Ward’s experience very different than previous winners. She participated in an at-large program in Pocatello with three other girls instead of the traditional local program.
“Covid was a huge factor at the beginning of my DYW experience,” Ward said. “I was not able to compete at my local program here in Franklin County because of Covid. Although Covid did not allow me to have a normal local program, I still learned many great things from my at-large program.”
As COVID restrictions eased and things returned to a more typical state, Ward was able to participate in various projects. In addition to hosting a camp, she had the opportunity to judge the local Bloomfest Pageant and volunteered to help serve lunch and help with the raffle for the Franklin County Medical Center Golf Tournament.
“I hosted a Be Your Best Self Camp for all the youth in our community and had a variety of activities so they could try to find out what they enjoy or even introduce them to things they wouldn’t have tried but now may enjoy doing such as art, music, dance, volleyball, and basketball,” she said.
Although those were wonderful experiences, nothing compares to competing at the state level in the Distinguished Young Women program and the time spent there.
“Of course, participating in the State DYW Program was an experience of a lifetime,” said Ward. “One that I will never forget and friends I will have for a lifetime. Also receiving a scholarship for Talent was a major highlight at State.”
Capturing the Talent award with her piano solo was a huge accomplishment for Ward. She was one of four Talent winners who received a $650 scholarship.
“I started playing the piano a year and half before I performed on the state stage,” she said. “I received talent scholarship money at state for my piece ‘Capriccio Espongol’. I am proud of this achievement because piano has always been fun for me to learn but it wasn’t always easy. The piano taught me that you can do anything with hard work.”
Riley also enjoyed providing service to the community and considered it one of the highlights of her time as DYW.
“Last but not least is giving back to this amazing community that I live in,” she said. “I am lucky to live where I do and wanted to do something to help keep it beautiful. I asked the city council if I could do a city cleanup and they quickly agreed. Friends, family, and business owners volunteered to help with my service project. We swept sidewalks down Main Street and weeded all the flower beds! I love Franklin County and how it’s shaped me into the person I am today.”
All of this gave Ward many opportunities not only to serve, but to build new and lasting relationships she would never have had otherwise.
“My favorite part was meeting new people and gaining new friendships,” said Ward. “At the state program I had the amazing opportunity to meet 30 young women who are doing amazing things and creating opportunities for their community. The friendships and skills you learn from this program are the best because they can be carried into your future.”
She also learned a few things along the way that she will carry with her.
“I now feel much more comfortable face to face with the interview skills I’ve gained,” said Ward. “I know that I need to stand up straighter at all times. I know that I always need to not only be myself, but my BEST self. This experience showed me that continually working on your talents and share them with others with always benefit you and others.”
Ward has a few words of advice for her successor about making the most of the experience and the opportunities that go with it.
“Enjoy every single moment because before you know it you will be handing off your title to the next representative,” she said. “The life skills you gain will not only help you right now in your life but in the future. When you meet someone new truly get to know them because every single person will help you become your Best Self without you even knowing at the time. Although your life may get a little busy always remember to laugh because that’s when you know you’re not missing an opportunity. Get out of your comfort zone and show the world who you are. With love Riley Ward.”
Ward did not go on this journey alone and has many people she wants to thank for making it possible.
“I want to first thank my parents and family for helping me every step of the way and being my biggest supporters,” said Riley. “I would also like to thank JoDee Cook for her endless hours preparing me to be my best self in this program. And thank you to Julie and Vicki for keeping this wonderful program alive all these years and changing many young womens’ lives. Thank you so much for a wonderful community who donated towards this program so young women have the opportunity to gain scholarships every year.”
On the horizon is yet another important step for Ward as she attends Utah State University in the fall. There she will study business in the Jon Huntsman School of Business.
“I am super excited to study business and expand my knowledge,” she said.
Though she will no longer be representing Franklin County in an official capacity, Ward will always be mindful that wherever she goes and whatever she does, she will always represent the county unofficially.