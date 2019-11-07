Blake and Stacey Rindlisbaker are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Nathan B. Rindlisbaker, to Jaycee Jo Goodrich, daughter of Maureen Goodrich. The couple will be married on November 9, 2019, in The Vineyards at Mt. Naomi Farms.
A reception will be held that evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Vineyards ~ 4460 N. 400 East, Hyde Park, Utah. All friends are welcome to join in their celebration.
Kaycee graduated from Sky View High School in 2014. She served as the Utah State FFA Treasurer before entering into the field of cosmetology. She is currently the manager of SalonCentric in Logan, Utah.
Nathan graduated from Preston High School in 2011. He served as the Idaho State FFA Treasurer before attending Utah State University where he graduated with a degree in Agriculture Science. The couple will make their home in Logan, Utah while continuing their career paths. They are registered at Mountain America Credit Union.