Nearly 50 years to the day, Oct. 18, 2019, the Ritewood egg company celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a big party for their employees. The company was formed Oct. 14, 1969, by three Franklin farm families, who were raising chickens and sending their eggs to be packaged and marketed elsewhere. These men felt they had to expand or give up their businesses.
Brothers Paul and Marlow Woodward with their wives Zelma and Vella, and their neighbors Ramon and Lorraine Wright made the decision to combine forces, blending their knowledge and their abilities, creating Ritewood Eggs.
With both good years and bad, they have been successful and have been a strong force for employment in Franklin County. The company has improved and made changes, many required by the expectations of modern marketing. The company, Oakdell Eggs, located in Lewiston, Uth, is their marketing base. In the business of producing food in more recent years two more practices have been implemented, that of being organic and having free-ranging flocks.
The invitation to the celebration promised it to be an “eggs-cellent event” and it was! The company honored their employees with a dinner held at the Franklin Stake Center. More than 200 employees attended, both past and present. On display was memorabilia from the past 50 years, showing the growth of the business, in photographs and awards received. A detailed scrapbook told the story, the successes, the struggles. This company has always been a strong supporter of community functions, among them the Boy Scouts of America and the Festival of Lights.
Tables laden with a menu of two flavors was presented: tacos with all the fixings one could want, and a roast beef with baked potatoes, rolls, tossed salad, a pasta salad, followed by servings of an anniversary cake, each topped with a small golden egg. Then another kind of fun began.
Ritewood board members addressed the gathering, expressing appreciation to their workers for staying with the company as they rode the tides of a developing business. Two are widows the founders: Zelma Woodward and Lorraine Wright. Lorraine is the secretary-treasurer of the board. Other board members at this time are: David Woodward, president, Mark Woodward, vice president, Cliff Lillywhite, director, Roger Wright, director, and Paul Simpkins, director. Some of those speaking had been the youngsters assigned to gathering eggs in the fledgling years of these beginnings.
Waiting in one corner was a table heavy with raffle gifts for their employees in the form of both gift cards from various valley businesses and other donations. It was soon emptied with Ryan Wright announcing the names of the many winners. Employees of 45, 35, and 25-years of service to the company were awarded. The loyalty of the workers was apparent and appreciated by the Wright and Woodward families.