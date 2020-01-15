A 50-year-old Franklin business, Ritewood Eggs, was named Large Business of the Year by the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce last weekend.
With 120 full-time, and 60-part-time employees taking care of 1.7 million laying hens and 670,000 replacement pullets, the company provides a healthy share of the market’s eggs in the Intermountain area.
The company was chosen for the award because of the number of people they employ and “for being good employers for so long,” said Ryan Bodily of the chamber board.
The company’s beginnings lay in a wedding gift of 10 chickens to Cecil and Bertha Woodward in 1905. They started their egg farm at that time. Forty-nine years later, their son, Paul, joined them and by 1960 they had a flock of 50,000 hens. Then in 1960, another son, Marlow, joined with them with his flock of 50,000 hens.
On Oct. 14, 1969, the Woodwards joined forces with neighbors, Ramon and Lorraine Wright and created Ritewood, Inc.
The company has been successful despite having both good and bad years, and have remained a strong force for employment in Franklin County. To stay viable, they have made changes along the way, including that of offering organic and cage-free flocks.
Ritewood has two feed mills to grind whole grains for their flocks. One is strictly organic. The company also markets compost in both bulk and bagged form, which is sold to area farmers and at retail stores and nurseries.
Officers in the company are David Woodward, Mark Woodward and Lorraine Wright.