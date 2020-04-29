A clean-up fire got out of control on April 22, at the Riverside RV and Trailer Park, when the wind picked-up and drove it to an irrigation pipe that spans the river. Franklin County Fire Department was dispatched to take care of the blaze, which destroyed the pipe.
