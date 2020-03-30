In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Rocky Mountain Power (RMP), is modifying operations of its recreation sites in Idaho and Utah until further notice.
RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, which owns and manages hydroelectric resources that offer clean, affordable energy for customers, as well as public recreation. The facilities provide boating, swimming, camping and picnicking opportunities.
During the COVID-19 emergency, outlets for appropriately distanced recreation are important, as long as activities are done within state and federal health directives. Rocky Mountain Power appreciates patience from the public as the company works to maintain these opportunities while observing guidelines pertaining to social distancing and safety.
Most trails and boat ramps will remain open unless noted below. Restrooms will be on limited maintenance with users asked to bring their own personal hygiene materials.
Interim operations at Idaho sites are as follows:
· Oneida Boater Put-In and Take-Out – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
· Soda Day Use Area – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
· Black Canyon Boater Put-In and Take-Out – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
· Ashton Fishing Access – Open
...and in Utah:
· Cutler Reservoir Day Use Sites – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
· Weber – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
· Stairs (Big Cottonwood Canyon) – Closed