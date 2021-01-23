Support Local Journalism

Robert Dean Fisher, 63 passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 in Glendale, AZ. Funeral services will be held Sat. Jan.30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, ID. Viewings will be held Fri. from 6-8 pm and prior to the viewing from 9:30-10:30 am. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com

