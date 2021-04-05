Support Local Journalism

Robert Wilford Ruffell, 84, passed away April 5, 2021, at the Franklin County Transitional Care Center. Services will be Friday, April 9, 2021, at noon, in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. First South, Preston. Viewings will be held Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, and Friday, from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

