Robert Wilford Ruffell, 84, passed away April 5, 2021, at the Franklin County Transitional Care Center. Services will be Friday, April 9, 2021, at noon, in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. First South, Preston. Viewings will be held Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, and Friday, from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Robert Wilford Ruffell
Tags
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Sky View senior scores perfect 36 on ACT
-
Snowmobiler found dead after apparent accident in Peter Sinks area
-
Editor's Corner: One large Cache Valley employer has clear edge in local job market
-
Affordable housing endeavor 'Ville 364' replaces Logan's Econolodge
-
Man sustains "extremely serious" injuries after falling five stories on construction site