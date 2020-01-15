In recognition of his willingness to put their assets back into the Preston community through their company Tricon Properties, Brandon and Laura Roberts were honored with the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce's new Renovation of the Year Award.
The couple has developed several residential lots and sold and helped the county obtain additional property for the fairgrounds. They built the Rodeo Motors office building and renovated the building at 30 N. State, Preston, so the pool there would remain open to the public. They also remodeled 307 S. First East, which is now houses Signature Health Care.
They have built the Preston Business Center Strip Mall at the south end of town, which houses nine executive offices, Pizza Hut, Cornerstone Reality, State Farm Insurance and Health West Medical Center.
In addition, the Roberts actively serve on community organizations. Brandon served on the Preston City Comprehensive Planning Committee as well as the Preston School Board. Laura served nine years on the Franklin County Fair Board as the entertainment chairperson.
In addition to actively building and renovating properties in Preston, they do so in Boise, Nampa, Caldwell and other areas.