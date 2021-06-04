Even as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, many communities are still facing challenges from the pandemic and the organizations that support them are still seeing unprecedented demand.
In spite of the odds, local programs that address critical issues such as food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse, elder issues, mental health and community safety have continued to find creative new ways to deliver help quickly and safely, even while facing additional budget constraints.
As part of the company’s commitment to supporting its communities, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $525,000 across the six states it serves. The funding goes to support a total of 209 safety and wellness grants as part of the most recent round of quarterly grants provided by the foundation each year. The next grant cycle is now open through June 15; organizations may apply online.
“We celebrate these heroic organizations that have continued to reinvent and reimagine ways they can help our communities’ most vulnerable,” said Steve Liechty, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “Although we see brighter days ahead, Rocky Mountain Power remains deeply committed to supporting the work of these organizations, helping to fortify our communities, so they are strong and resilient.”