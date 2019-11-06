Helping struggling families stay warm and safe will be easy this month. Rocky Mountain Power, SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency and the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership are encouraging customers to join them in assisting local residents who are in need.
Starting in November, customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes a Lend a Hand contribution envelope. Those who pay their bills electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program
All contributions will be matched with $2 for each $1 donated to the program. Last year, Rocky Mountain Power donations helped over 1,100 households in need throughout Utah.
“We appreciate our customers’ generous support for this great program,” said Tim Solomon, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “These donations are helping the elderly, disabled individuals and struggling families in our community.”
The program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Rocky Mountain Power and customers can call 1-888-221-7070 to enroll and/or request a contribution envelope.
“We appreciate the generous donations we receive from people in our community,” said Evelyn Kinikin family service director for Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership. “We are thankful for those helping families and seniors stay warm throughout the winter.”
Customers who need bill assistance themselves can call Rocky Mountain Power representatives at 1-888-221-7070 to get help with payment plans and be directed to other agencies that may assist them.