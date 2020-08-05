With many Rocky Mountain Power customers experiencing difficulties paying bills in the wake of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, the company is extending its suspension of late fees and service disconnections to customers who set up payment plans and stay on track. Customer care representatives can also connect customers with energy assistance programs and other payment arrangements. The company also matches donations to the energy assistance programs 2-to-1 for those looking to help others in the community.
While regular billing cycles and disconnections for nonpayment have resumed, Rocky Mountain Power will continue an ongoing customer outreach campaign to inform customers about expanded, flexible payment plan options and energy assistance. Outreach methods include the following:
· Information for energy assistance is provided on the bill and on customer accounts online
· Customers with past due balances receive calls, emails and/or letters encouraging them to contact the company for payment arrangements
· Residential customers can elect to participate in a 12-month payment plan with a lower monthly payment for the first four months or an equal payment plan with the current bill and any past due balances rolled into a fixed payment amount each month
· Commercial customers can have up to six months to pay any past due bills
· Payment plans may be renegotiated or extended recognizing the income fluctuations customers may experience as the economy recovers
Rocky Mountain Power encourages customers to speak with a Rocky Mountain Power customer care representative who can help provide peace of mind and assistance. Customers can visit www.rockymountainpower.net/billhelp or call toll free at 1-888-221-7070.
As a reminder, scammers are actively targeting energy customers in this region. Calls, texts or emails threatening to shut off power unless a payment is made immediately, are a scam. Stay aware and be safe.