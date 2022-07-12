BOISE, Idaho—In planning to meet the electricity needs of customers, Rocky Mountain Power works with customers to help them use electricity more efficiently. The utility promotes energy efficiency and programs that coordinate when electricity is used, as well as reduce overall electrical use to help customers save money. This also helps the company manage electric grid operations. These programs are funded by the Customer Efficiency Services charge, which appears as a line item on the customer bill.
The company filed a proposal July 8, 2022 to increase the charge for all customer classes (except tariff contracts) from 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent of each customer’s bill. If approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, the 0.25 percent increase would raise a typical residential customer’s bill by about $2.76 per year. These revenues do not affect company profits; they allow the company to recover the investment it has already made on behalf of customers to provide energy efficiency programs. The company request includes a proposed effective date of October 1, 2022.
“Customers benefit two ways from these programs,” said Tim Solomon, regional business manager in Rexburg. “First, participating customers benefit from lower bills as they take advantage of these programs and use electricity more efficiently. Second, all customers benefit whether they participate in the programs or not because the cost of electricity saved through these programs is about half the cost of electricity generated by a new power plant. It’s part of our balanced approach to use a variety of cost-effective methods to provide electricity to our customers.”
Programs currently provided for residential customers include cash incentives for energy efficient appliances, improved insulation, energy efficient windows and weatherization for lower-income customers. For business customers, the Wattsmart Business program provides services and incentives to customers who complete energy efficiency projects. Specific details of these programs are available on the company’s Web site, https://www.rockymountainpower.net/savings-energy-choices.html.
The public can comment on the proposed rate change as the commission reviews the application. The commission must approve the proposed change before it can take effect. A copy of the company’s application is available for public review on the commission’s homepage at www.puc.idaho.gov under Case No. PAC-E-22-10. Customers may also subscribe to the commission’s RSS feed to receive periodic updates via email. It also is available at the company’s offices in Rexburg, Preston, Shelley and Montpelier as noted below:
Rocky Mountain Power offices
Rexburg – 127 East Main
Preston – 509 S. 2nd East
Shelley – 852 E. 1400 North
Montpelier – 24852 U.S. Hwy 89